PLANS for a new 200MW battery energy storage site on farmland next to a former power station have been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

Galileo 14 Limited, a European renewable energy developer, has submitted a planning application seeking permission for the development, including battery containers, inverters, control/welfare buildings, security and acoustic measures and access tracks.

If approved, the battery energy storage system (BESS) could be in place for up to 50 years.

It would occupy a site off Rugeley Road in Armitage and be accessed from the A513.

More than 2,000 new homes are earmarked for the former power station site in the coming years following its closure in 2016 and subsequent demolition.