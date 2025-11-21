Launching their new tour at The Hub, the award-winning Boo Hewerdine and Heidi Talbot played a concert that mixed heartfelt folk, narrative story songs and traditional songs given a new sonic sheen.

An enthusiastic audience had battled almost biblical rain to get to the concert – and the weather also made its presence felt throughout much of the concert with the rhythmic noise adding to the ambience of the evening.

Ivor Novello Award winner Boo Hewerdine was in fine voice throughout, with his affecting songs about grief, love and the passage of time, while Heidi Talbot – who first rose to prominence with the well-regarded Cherish the Ladies – provided some well chosen covers, with songs by Tom Waits and Dolly Parton featuring in the musically diverse setlist.

The two stars took it in terms to perform, but it would have been good to have heard a few more duets with space given to harmony singing, or musical arrangements that saw their acoustic guitar playing more of a central role.

Someone Else’s Blues started the set, a story song with some musically interesting guitar playing, and That Old Song was a number about remembrance and grief.

Tom Waits’ It’s Time, given a slightly higher vocal range than usual, was delivered as a heartworn ballad, with the audience invited to join in for the refrain.

Heidi played the traditional ballad The Boys which incorporated Dolly Parton’s Jolene – a pleasing and novel blending of the two songs.

During the second half. Boo’s Patience of Angels, a hit for Eddie Reader and a favourite song at many open mic nights, was performed as a rare duet, with the two voices integrating well.

A stirring version of Louis Armstrong’s Wonderful World was also performed, with warm guitar chords supporting Boo’s gruff baritone

Although it was only mid-November, the duo encored with a quietly affecting Silent Night.