AN inaugural Winter Gala has raised £40,000 for St Giles Hospice.

Supporters, guests and sponsors joined together for the event at Moxhull Hall in Sutton Coldfield.

Attendees enjoyed a three-course meal, live entertainment and the chance to bid on prizes generously gifted for an auction, including items such as Lewis Hamilton’s cap, a 1982 Aston Villa signed shirt and a one-week villa stay in Cyprus.

Elinor Eustace, chief executive at St Giles Hospice, said:

“To host our first Winter Gala and see such an extraordinary level of support was absolutely amazing. “It was wonderful to see so many people coming together for St Giles all in one room. “After the tough year we’ve had with the hospice funding crisis, the evening was deeply humbling. Thank you, on behalf of all our patients and their families, for the incredible support our community showed at our Winter Gala.”

The event was supported by headline sponsor The Boss Partnership and associate sponsors eComposite Products and Herongrange Group. Richard Winterton, of Richard Winterton Auctioneers, hosted free of charge.

Logan Khan, from The Boss Partnership, said he was pleased to support the event as it coincided with the anniversary of the death of his mother at the hospice six years ago.

“I couldn’t be more proud that The Boss Partnership was headline sponsor. My mum received incredible care at St Giles during her final days and the hospice means everything to me – it’s hard to imagine how families would manage without them.”

A £1,000 cushion-cut diamond was also raffled off on the night after being donated by jeweller Steven Quance, who will transform the stone into a one-of-a-kind bespoke piece for the lucky winner.

He said:

“The diamond holds a particular significance as a cushion-cut stone. Ot symbolises a place where someone may lay their head to rest – a fitting sentiment for the evening.”

Zoe Wright, partnerships manager at St Giles Hospice, added:

“Events like our Winter Gala are vital to the work we do at St Giles.

“The generosity and compassion shown by our supporters that evening help us continue providing specialist care for people and their loved ones when they need us most. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us.”

Following the success of the Winter Gala, interest for the 2026 event can now be registered here.