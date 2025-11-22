CHASETOWN were forced to settle for a point on the road at Congleton Town.

Jamie Hawkins’ men got themselves in front after a quarter of an hour when Joe Thompson lifted the ball over the keeper to open the scoring.

But Congleton went close to levelling things up after 25 minutes when Ebou Badjie’s good work out wide saw a teasing cross just evade Harry Motley.

The hosts had penalty appeals waved away five minutes later when Thomas Hampton went down in the box.

The Scholars thought they’d doubled their advantage late on in the first half when Mitch Clarke’s header found the net, but the referee’s whistle denied them.

Congleton were given a route back into the game five minutes after the restart when Hampton was felled in the box and Darren Chadwick converted the spot kick.

The home side got themselves in front for the first time just after the hour mark when Ethan Hartshorn powered home from distance to make it 2-1.

Scholars keeper Curtis Pond made a good save to deny Badjie as Congleton went in search of a third goal.

But Chasetown levelled the game 13 minutes from time when Joe Dunne’s bullet header found the net to secure a share of the spoils.