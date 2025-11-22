BARGAIN hunters can grab festive treats at a late night shopping event.

Heart of the County Shopping Village will get into the Christmas spirit for the event from 5pm to 8pm on 5th December.

There will be artisan stalls and live music, as well as a visit from Santa at 6pm.

The village will also host a festive artisan market from 10am to 3pm on 6th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Browse handmade gifts, seasonal treats, art, homeware and more from talented local makers. “There will also be live music from local band Claret at 12pm and 2pm.”