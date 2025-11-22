FUNDING is being offered to support local infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for people across Lichfield district.

The Community Infrastructure Levy is available for new or improved community assets that support strategic priorities for Lichfield District Council, such as healthcare, transport, sports facilities and education.

Previous projects funded through the scheme include 3G sports pitches at Chasetown Football Club and the new Lichfield leisure centre at Stychbrook Park, along with improvements to a multi-use games area in Alrewas.

Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“The Community Infrastructure Levy provides vital funding for capital projects that make a real difference to residents’ lives. “We’re encouraging organisations to come forward now with their proposals.”

Organisations wishing to apply are asked to email cil@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308192 for guidance. A full application must then be submitted by 5pm on 12th December.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel from the council’s Strategic Infrastructure Group, with final decisions on funding allocation to be made by the cabinet early next year.