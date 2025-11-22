HARRY Wakefield’s second half strike reduced a point for Lichfield City at AFC Rushden and Diamonds.

Ivor Green’s men got off to a bright start with Kieron Berry’s early effort kept out by Lewis Elsom in the home goal.

There was an early blow for City though when Rushden and Diamonds were awarded a penalty after Bruno Andrade was fouled in the box, but luckily for Lichfield his resulting spot kick was ballooned over the bar.

Wakefield went close for the visitors but couldn’t direct his header on target from Jack Edwards’ cross.

At the other end, City keeper Brendon Bunn saved a low shot before keeping out a close range effort with his feet.

The Lichfield stopper was being kept busy and did well to deny Andrade in a one-on-one encounter.

Tyler Winters headed narrowly over as Rushden and Diamonds continued to press – and he was then denied just before the interval by another fine stop from Bunn.

The home side eventually made the breakthrough two minutes into the second half when Andrade’s long range effort bobbled under the City keeper.

Edwards looked to get Lichfield back into the game but found Elsom equal to it as his strike was tipped over the bar.

Bunn saved well to prevent Jack Daldy putting the game beyond doubt six minutes from time – and it would prove to be a crucial stop as City found a leveller moments later when Josh Mansell’s shot was turned onto the post, but Wakefield was on hand to tuck home the loose ball.

Rushden were reduced to ten men in the dying moments when Daldy was shown a second yellow, but Lichfield were unable to make the extra man count in stoppage time.