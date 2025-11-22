AN industrial estate in Lichfield has reached full capacity after the last available unit was let to a flooring specialist.

Welch Flooring has signed a five-year lease on the 811 sq ft site at Britannia Enterprise Park.

Commercial property consultancy Burley Browne has been marketing the estate for the past four years and has completed a number of deals to reach full occupancy.

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at Burley Browne, said:

“We’re very pleased to have secured this final letting to Welch Flooring on behalf of the landlord. “Demand for units of this size and quality remains consistently strong, demonstrating the ongoing appeal of established industrial locations such as Britannia Enterprise Park – which is the premier business estate in the region – and we now have a waiting list of companies keen to move in.”