LICHFIELD will return to action with a home clash against Drybrook.

The Gloucester-based visitors arrive at Cooke Fields sitting two places below their hosts in the table.

The city side will be looking to banish the memory of a heavy loss at top side Bournville two weeks ago when they take to the pitch this afternoon (21st November).

The 2nds, meanwhile, sit fourth in the table and will be on the road to face St Leonard’s.

Both fixtures kick-off at 2.15pm.

Tomorrow sees the women back in action with the 1sts entertaining Kenilworth, while the 2nds make the journey to Buckingham. Kick-offs are at 2pm.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the girls under 16s travel to Chester in the national cup, while the under 14s host Stafford in the county cup.

The colts have a friendly at home to Old Halesonians, while the boys under 15s continue their quest to reach the county final with a trip to Barton-under-Needwood.