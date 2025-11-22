THE festive season will get into full swing this weekend when Lichfield’s Christmas lights are switched on.

The fun will start at 1pm tomorrow (23rd November) with live music performances on Market Square.

Aspire will get things up and running before Step Up and Robot Garden Party – both supported by Lichfield Arts’ emerging talent scheme – take to the stage. They will be followed by the GSG vocal trio and Lichfield Rock Choir.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“The children of Christchurch Primary School will then lead the singing of traditional Christmas carols before the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Claire Pinder-Smith and two local children officially turn on the lights at 5pm. “The live entertainment will be rounded off by the Amington Brass Band.”

There will also be a festive market on Minster Pool Walk from 10am to 6pm, while free activities for children will include tabletop football, face painting and a bird of prey display.