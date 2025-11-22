AN MP has praised volunteers at a local heritage railway.

Dave Robertson spoke in the House of Commons about efforts carried out by the team at Chasewater Railway.

The Labour MP said:

“This weekend, a very special service will leave the station at Chasewater Railway in Burntwood.

“The hospital Santa special trains are a Christmas service for seriously ill children and are offered completely free of charge.

“This year, 1,300 kids and their families are expected to attend.

“Will the Leader of the House join me in congratulating Chasewater Railway, its trustees and its fantastic volunteers on their wonderful work to spread the festive spirit?”