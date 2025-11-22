BEACON Park has been voted as one of the country’s favourite open spaces.

It was named in the top ten of the Green Flag People’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row.

Thousands of people took part in the national vote, with Beacon Park again being recognised.

Councillor Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“We are incredibly proud of all parks in the district and delighted that Beacon Park has once again been voted one of the best parks in the UK. “To receive this national recognition for a second year running shows how much our community values the park and the work that goes into looking after it. “My thanks to our parks team, volunteers and partners who care for this space all year round.”

Beacon Park is one of over 2,250 parks and green spaces across the country to receive the Green Flag Award in 2025, from large city parks to small community gardens.

Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award manager, added:

“The People’s Choice Awards are an opportunity for the public to celebrate the park teams and volunteers who work so hard behind the scenes. “Beacon Park and the other winning sites represent some of the UK’s highest-quality green spaces – and this repeat win shows just how valued it is by residents.”