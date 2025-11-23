A LICHFIELD pub is offering families the chance to enjoy breakfast with Santa.
The Turnpike will host the festive event from 10am to 12pm on 20th December.
Tickets are £12.50 and include breakfast and a gift from Santa.
To book, call 01543 264604
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A LICHFIELD pub is offering families the chance to enjoy breakfast with Santa.
The Turnpike will host the festive event from 10am to 12pm on 20th December.
Tickets are £12.50 and include breakfast and a gift from Santa.
To book, call 01543 264604