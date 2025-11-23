A FORMER Mayor of Lichfield says he has left Labour due to concerns about the national direction of the party.

Cllr Sam Schafer, who represents the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield City Council, said he had come to the decision after “many months of careful thought”.

He added that concerns over Labour’s response to Palestine protests meant that while he continued to hold his local colleagues in high regard, national issues meant that he could no longer stand under the party’s banner.

He said:

“I no longer feel that the national direction of the party reflects the values and principles that led me into public service. “My concerns are centred entirely on national policy and leadership. In particular, I have been troubled by the party’s response to the genocide in Palestine, including the treatment of peaceful protesters and the lack of clear recognition of the human rights issues involved. “These decisions have left me unable to support the party in good conscience. “I want to make it absolutely clear that this decision is not a reflection on my colleagues here in Lichfield. I have tremendous respect for the local Labour group and for the work we have done together on behalf of residents and the support I have received. “I also sincerely believe that our current MP Dave Robertson is absolutely the best voice for our community in parliament. “At the same time, I am increasingly worried about the political direction of the country as a whole. We are seeing a very real rise in far-right sentiment and openly extremist rhetoric, not just in the UK, but across the world. “I believe mainstream politics has a responsibility to confront this clearly and morally. When that leadership is missing, it creates a vacuum that allows more extreme voices to grow louder. That is something I fear deeply.”

Cllr Schafer said his decision would not impact the way he represents residents in the Chadsmead ward.

“My role locally has always been about speaking honestly and acting on principle – and that remains unchanged. “My commitment to the people of Chadsmead and the wider city continues exactly as before. Residents can expect the same level of hard work, honesty and integrity that I have always tried to bring to the role. “As I consider my long-term political home, one party whose approach has impressed me is the Green Party, particularly under the leadership of Zack Polanski. I have been encouraged by their clarity on human rights, democratic freedoms, and the will to challenge extremism and inequality with compassion and courage. “I am still reflecting on my future alignment, but I will share any decision with residents when I have made my decision. “For now, I will sit as an independent councillor and continue to focus on the issues that matter most to our community. “I love this city and my duty is, and always has been, to the people of Lichfield. That will not change.”