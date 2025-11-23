A LOCAL support group for blind and partially sighted people has celebrated its first anniversary.

Members of Inspire marked a “year of community, connection and support” at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The group is run by facilitators with lived experience of sight loss, who also offer help with CV writing, interview skills, job searching and signposting to local services.

A spokesperson said:

“We are extremely proud of the wonderful group we have managed to bring together at the Hub at St Mary’s every month. “We welcome anyone dealing with sight impairment of any degree and for any reason, please feel welcome to join us on the second Wednesday of the month to chat with us and the wonderful volunteers at the Hub, enjoy some delicious drinks on us and maybe learn something to help make life a little easier from someone who is going through something similar.”

The group meets from 11am to 1pm. For more details email inspirelichfield@gmail.com or hayleyg@thehubstmarys.co.uk.