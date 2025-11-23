THE Lichfield Garrick’s new pantomime might have only just begun its run, but the venue has already confirmed details of its 2026 offering.

Cinderella is currently on the city stage until 11th January.

But bosses at the Garrick have now confirmed it will be followed by a production of Robin Hood from 23rd November 2026 to 10th January 2027.

The panto will be written and directed by the theatre’s artistic director and CEO Daniel Buckroyd.

Tickets are on sale now via the Lichfield Garrick website or calling the box office on 01543 412121.