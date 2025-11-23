A SPECIAL lunch in Lichfield is aiming to prevent people being on their own on Christmas Day.

Wade Street Church will open its doors on 25th December for the event.

A spokesperson said:

“We provide a three-course hot meal, live entertainment by our pianist and singer, and a visit from Santa. “Although it is held in a church, it is not religious and is open to everybody. There is no charge, although a donation to help cover the cost is always welcome. “If anyone would like to join us but needs help in getting to Wade Street, we can arrange for one of our volunteers to pick them up from home and return them when we have finished.”

For more details and to book a space, call 01543 253003 or email office@wadestreetchurch.co.uk.