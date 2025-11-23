MICHAEL Odewale will headline a comedy night in Lichfield next month.

The stand-up will be top of the bill at The Alter Comedy Club on 3rd December.

He will be joined by Jacob Hussey, Muhsin Yasilada and host Eric Rushton.

The Alter Comedy Club’s producer Richard Poynton said:

“We’re thrilled to bring this knockout line-up to Lichfield. “This is the perfect festive party night out as four top-class comedians get ready to deliver a cracker of a show.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.