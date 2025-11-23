A SKILLS programme for adults in Staffordshire has seen more than 6,000 people supported in the last year.

Staffordshire County Council said the Community Learning service, which helps people who face barriers to accessing mainstream education, had enabled residents to build their confidence and progress towards employment and further learning.

Courses were delivered in over 100 community venues, online and through outreach activities, with a 99% pass rate recorded.

Figures reveal that among those actively seeking work, 40% progressed into employment, further learning or volunteering.

Cllr Martin Murray, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“Our Community Learning Service continues to make a real difference in people’s lives. “These achievements are testament to the dedication of our staff, partners and learners. “We’re proud to offer inclusive, high-quality learning that helps residents to further their education and progress into employment. “I urge any adults with a desire to learn new skills to visit our website and see what courses are available.”

Details of available courses can be found on the county council’s website.