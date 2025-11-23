A TALENTED student from a Lichfield school has seen his work win first place in an art competition.

James Doyle, 14, won the Royal Birmingham Society of Arts (RBSA) Young Artist Prize in the 11 to 14 years categroy.

The Maple Hayes Hall School student’s acrylic portrait, titled Nosey Man, was created during a fine art camp run by Korean artist Joohee Chun during the summer holidays.

James said:

“I was amazed and very pleased when I found out I’d won. It has really helped me believe I am maybe as talented at art as everyone keeps telling me I am.”

James joined Maple Hayes Hall School after seeing his confidence eroded due to struggles with his dyslexia in mainstream education.

His mother Kerry Oddy said:

“Maple Hayes has been instrumental in nurturing James’s artistic talent. The school recognises that children with dyslexia often have strengths in creative and visual areas, and they actively encourage and develop these skills. “I do think that Maple Hayes has a very varied approach to education where all the children get to ‘shine’ at something.”