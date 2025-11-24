THE Chancellor has been urged to “support good councils” when she delivers her budget this week.

The plea has come from Cllr Chris Large, cabinet member for finance and resources at Staffordshire county Council.

Rachel Reeves’ budget set out taxation plans and spending priorities.

But Cllr Large said the direction she chooses will have an impact on local families and businesses:

“In Staffordshire, we are doing everything we can to make the funding we do have stretch as far as possible to ensure we can support those who really need it but also invest in areas which really matter to people. “We have ambitious plans for the county and have carried out our own efficiency review to help us do even more. “We are already delivering programmes such as the Keep Staffordshire Moving highways plan and are now shaping Staffordshire as the economic engine and beating heart of the country to attract more investment to help our towns and communities flourish.”

The Chancellor will deliver her Autumn Budget on Wednesday (26th November).

Cllr Large added:

“There has been huge speculation about what will and won’t be in Rachel Reeves’ statement on Wednesday. For the council, the devil will be in the detail which comes out in the following days. “We all know the Government has a financial blackhole to fix, but penalising ordinary working people, businesses looking to protect and create jobs, and councils doing a good job like Staffordshire shouldn’t be the answer.”