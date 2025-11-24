A COUNCILLOR has called on NHS leaders to make a final decision on a long-awaited new health centre in Burntwood.

The facility has been earmarked for land at Cherry Close in the town, but no formal plans have been submitted so far.

The delays come despite the closure of the temporary health and wellbeing centre at the adjacent Burntwood Leisure Centre site in 2024.

Cllr Robin Hall, Reform UK representative for Burntwood South at Staffordshire County Council, said ongoing delays were putting the project and public confidence at risk.

He said:

“We are at a crucial point. The land is secured, the county council has offered to design and build the facility and £1.1million has been pledged by Lichfield District Council through the town deal – but until the Integrated Care Board and Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust confirm what they want the centre to include, we simply can’t move forward. “The county council has stepped up, despite having no statutory duty to do so. The ball is now firmly in the NHS court”

Cllr Hall said that while planning challenges are anticipated due to the change of use from playing fields at the Cherry Close site, he believed these could be addressed providing all partners stay committed.

It comes after Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance at Lichfield District Council, warned funding for the project could be better used elsewhere if the scheme does not progress.

Cllr Hall said:

“What’s been unhelpful is pressure being applied in the wrong places and aimed at the county council, rather than at the NHS where the decision rests. “If that energy had been used to push the actual decision-makers, we might already be on site. “I also sincerely hope that Lichfield District Council does not withdraw its £1.1million contribution as part of any political move. That funding is critical and the people of Burntwood should not suffer due to political posturing. “We are close, but now we need the NHS to lead. I hope no one at any level allows this to become a political football. “The people of Burntwood and Chasetown deserve delivery, not delay and they have been waiting for ten years.”