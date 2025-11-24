A CHARITY has reached a £5million funding target to help it build the UK’s first holiday village exclusively for critically ill children and their families near Lichfield.

Kids’ Village is now progressing through the construction programme ahead of schedule, with an opening planned in 2027.

The charity said a “significant” £2.9million donation had accelerated the project, which will see the site at Wychnor developed.

Founded by Gary and Claire Fletcher and their daughter Sam, the charity was inspired by Sam’s childhood cancer journey and a visit to Give Kids the World Village in the USA.

With a 30-acre site donated and planning permission secured in 2023, the charity launched a £5million capital appeal in 2024 to fund the build of the first Kids’ Village.

Co-founder Sam Fletcher-Goodwin said:

“I am completely overwhelmed with both joy and gratitude that we have reached this milestone. “It’s been a really emotional time for me and my family who have been dreaming of creating this for so long, knowing that we can now build Kids’ Village and welcome families soon. “I wish I could go back and tell the nine-year-old version of me who had this idea with her dad when she was sick, that all the challenges and hard work would be worth it. “Our trip to America that inspired Kids’ Village gave me hope in the darkest moments and I am so pleased that we will now be able to offer that to children across the country. “I can’t the brilliant team that have helped to make this happen enough. From me and my dad sitting around the kitchen table to the many people and companies who have supported us, it all builds to this incredible moment. “Thank you doesn’t do this moment justice, but opening and welcoming families will. Let’s make it the best experience ever, this is just the beginning.”

Doug Wright MBE DL, chairman of Kids’ Village, said:

“This is truly wonderful news and we could have only dreamed of reaching this point so quickly when we set out to tell the story of Kids’ Village at the beginning of last year. “We have so many people to thank for their support through advocacy and fundraising in so many different ways. “It’s incredible that we are now in a position to start to build this UK first facility and we are very excited about the transformational social impact that Kids’ Village will deliver. “Thank you to every single person and company that has supported us and made this possible. This is undoubtedly the most exciting project that I have ever been part of and we cannot wait to welcome families to our magical village in 2027.” “