LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men took the honours in a top of the table clash with Telford and Wrekin.

The city side got off to a dream start in the home fixture with an early breakaway ending with Matthew Cooper thundering a fine reverse stick shot – his sixth goal in five appearances.

The opener settled Lichfield into their rhythm and they dominated the first half, but were kept at bay by a series of saves from the visiting keeper.

The hosts continued to shine in the second period in difficult conditions as they took control of possession once more.

It paid off for the city men as a well-worked corner routine saw them double their advantage when Chris Gardner buried the ball after a smart bounce pass.

Telford and Wrekin went into the game with six penalty corner goals in nine games, but they failed to convert any as they pressed for a way back into the game.

The visitors did manage to get themselves on the scoreboard with a few minutes left though as they turned over Lichfield possession and a quick counter ended with the ball being fired into the roof of the net.

The result means the city side remain joint top of the table going into their next clash against Loughborough Students 2nds.