A CAMPAIGN aiming to prevent violence against women and girls has been backed by Lichfield District Council.

White Ribbon Day takes place today (25th November) and aims to challenge harmful attitudes, behaviours and inequality.

Lichfield District Council is currently working towards becoming White Ribbon accredited with a programme of activities, inlcuding specialist domestic abuse and bystander intervention training for staff and partner organisations, supported by the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“Becoming White Ribbon accredited reflects our commitment to long-term cultural change. “Violence against women and girls must never be tolerated, excused or ignored, and we’re taking action to ensure our workplaces and communities are safer for everyone.”

As part of the 16 Days of Action campaign, the council will be running a series of public engagement events and awareness campaigns across the district. These include safety and prevention sessions with South Staffordshire College students.

There will also be a community drop-in at Tesco Extra on 4th December and evening outreach activity on Bird Street on 5th December.

To mark White Ribbon day, District Council House in Frog Lane will be lit up in orange in solidarity with the international campaign.