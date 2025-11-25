PARKING in some Lichfield city centre car parks will be free in the evenings, Lichfield District Council chiefs have said.

Fees were introduced in 2024 for drivers using local authority-managed sites.

But now council chiefs have confirmed they would permanently be free from 6.30pm every day from today (25th November).

There will also be free weekend parking at The Friary multi-storey car park until 21st December.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“We know how important accessible and affordable parking is to our local economy. By permanently removing evening charges and introducing free weekend parking in the lead-up to Christmas, we’re helping more people enjoy everything Lichfield has to offer – from dining and theatre to shopping and community events. “These initiatives will give a welcome boost to our high streets and make it easier for residents and visitors to support local businesses.”

The free evening parking offer applies to all Lichfield District Council car parks in the city centre from 6.30pm to 7.30am. Daytime charges will remain in place before 6.30pm.

For full details of council car parks, including locations and opening times, visit the Lichfield District Council website.