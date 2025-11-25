HIGHWAYS chiefs have reassured drivers that a major roadworks scheme in Lichfield is on schedule to be completed next month.

The A5192 Eastern Avenue junction with Watery Lane is currently being upgraded as part of a new housing development.

The work will see additional lanes, new traffic lights, road resurfacing and improved drainage.

There will also be a pedestrian crossing on Eastern Avenue and new footpaths.

Overnight closures will be in place on weeknights from 7pm to 7am from 1st to 15th December as the project nears completion.

Cllr Patrick Allen, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways, said:

“The junction upgrade has been essential in providing access to the new homes development and is wholly funded by the developer. “It’s now reaching the final phase for completion in mid-December. Unfortunately, this will need overnight closures for the next fortnight to get the job done safely and on schedule. “We’d again like to thank people for their patience while work has been carried out.”

The upgraded junction will provide access to the Curborough Lakes scheme off Watery Lane which will see almost 470 properties build by Redrow Homes.

During the overnight closures, a signed diversion will be in place.