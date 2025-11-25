A LICHFIELD business has completed a project refurbish and convert a Grade II Listed former office building into eight apartments.

Hessleby Homes has carried out the work on 71-73 Upper St John Street.

A spokesperson for the company said the work had allowed many original features of the building to be given prominence once more.

“This building was previously an office space with many of the character features removed, hidden or destroyed – but after 13 months of restoration, the building now boasts a plethora of historic elements on show.

“Hidden fireplaces have been opened up and refurbished and missing fireplaces have been reintroduced with reclaimed materials.

“We found an original Minton tile floor which had been covered over and chopped in to, but working with a tile museum to fashion identical remakes, this has been fully restored to its original glory.

“Traditional joinery like panelling, ornate skirtings and traditional four-panel doors have been added throughout and the original timber sash windows have been individually restored to hold the original character.

“Historic buildings like this are out absolute passion. It’s a privilege to create beautiful homes fit for modern living, while saving buildings such as this one from decay and decharacterisation is what we live for.”