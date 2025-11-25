LICHFIELD produced a fine performance against Drybrook to bounce back from defeat in their previous outing against Bournville.

The Myrtle Greens demonstrated a more pragmatic approach in the damp weather and it helped show that they can succeed in level five of rugby.

Despite adopting a no thrills strategy, there was still time for the city side to accumulate eight tries when they were in the right parts of the pitch and there was never any shortage of effort on the defensive duties front.

Charlie Milner, picking a clever line, opened the scoring for Lichfield right under the posts and he was to add five conversions to this early contribution to the points total after six minutes.

Ten minutes later, Sam Benson scored from a metre out after the forwards had smashed their way to the Drybrook line.

A penalty try ten minutes from half time gave everyone – on and off the pitch – a feeling it was going to be a successful afternoon as the hosts went in 21-3 up.

The home side added a bonus point try in the opening 60 seconds of the second period as Kieran Higgins walked over on a clear overlap.

For the next 20 minutes Drybrook really struggled for possession and conceded numerous penalties which allowed the Lichfield wings to add three more tries – Higgins with two and Tom Day out on the left. The lead was now out to 45-3.

Captain Mitch Bourne crossed for Drybrook ten minutes from time, with Josh Burnett converting to add to a first half penalty he had scored.

But the hosts weren’t prepared to give away cheap tries and the day was finished positively when Rhys Davies won the foot race to a chip ahead for the final score.