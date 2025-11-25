LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women continued their climb up the table with a derby win against Sutton Coldfield 2nds.

But despite the final result, it was the visitors who made the stronger start, dominating the opening 20 minutes.

The hosts were forced to defend several short corners as keeper Phoebe McLeish made a number of crucial saves to keep the scores level.

Lichfield made some tactical adjustments late in the first half – a move that paid off when Molly Papadopoullos opened the scoring with a tap in after some individual skill from Emily Dale had created the opportunity.

The hosts doubled their lead moments later after a fine team move was finished off when Ellie Doubleday slapped the ball high into the net.

Lichfield dominated the second half, helped by a number of cards that saw Sutton’s numbers reduced at times.

Laura Jackson added a third goal with a finish from a tight angle before Doubleday added her second of the afternoon after latching onto a loose ball.