PLANS to grow the the region’s visitor economy through a new partnership have taken a step forward following the appointment of a new chair, deputy chair and board members.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) board will bring forward a new Destination Management Plan to boost the £2.7billion-a-year visitor economy which employs around 25,000 people.

Arthur Barnard, from the Philip Astley Projects CIC, was appointed as chair by an independent panel which included representatives from VisitEngland and the West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.

He will lead on the partnership’s five-year plan to grow the sector and brings experience in the sector, along with several years in business consultancy.

Appointed as deputy chair is Maria Howes, head of marketing and business development at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Arthur said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of chair working alongside Maria as deputy chair. “We want our partnership to be the best of the best and we believe that we have the talent within our board to achieve great things. “We’re looking forward to working more closely with all board members, harnessing their talents and experience to realise outstanding results.”

Maria added:

“The LVEP covers an area with many special tourism gems that deserve to be appreciated more widely. “I’m really looking forward to working with Arthur, the board and the LVEP team to make great strides forward in what we can achieve together with our partners and to champion the county and city across the UK and beyond.”

Also joining the Board are Wayne Goodall, managing director of Waterworld Leisure Ltd, and Scott Randall, general manager at Marriott Hotels.

Cllr Martin Murray, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Staffordshire has some of the best tourist destinations our country has to offer and the partnership has a key role in developing this further while championing the region across the UK and internationally. “I welcome the new board members and look forward to working with them in driving through our ambitious plans. “I also know they’ll be a strong voice for businesses across the area, with a real focus on securing investment for infrastructure development and future economic growth.”