VISITORS Veseyans took advantage of an uncharacteristic performance from Burntwood to gain some revenge for their national cup exit at the same venue a month earlier.

The result also saw them leap-frog the hosts to go fifth in the league table.

The pattern was set as early as the third minute when a handling error helped Veseyans on their way in the home 22. They went through the phases to score wide left for an unconverted try.

Brett Taylor replied with a penalty goal just two minutes later, but the visitors increased their lead on 12 minutes after winning a scrum penalty which they tapped and stretched over under the posts for a converted try.

Jack Johnson’s side had the better of the exchanges for the next 20 minutes, but a faltering line out and then a knock-on close to the try line left them unrewarded until they drove the visitors off their own scrum put-in. Possession was slipped down the blind side for Dan Clements to touch down in the corner.

Two minutes later Veseyans made it 15-8 at the break with an easy penalty goal from in front of the posts.

Either side of half-time Burntwood lost two back row forwards to injury, namely Reece Elliot and Alex Smail with Alfie Dewsbury and Tye O’Connor on as replacements.

Veseyans added another penalty goal seven minutes after the restart and then crossed for a converted try six minutes later after good handling by their back division set up the opportunity from close range.

The visitors scored their bonus point try plus the conversion on 65 minutes following phase play from line out possession as their forwards drove over the line.

Burntwood huffed and puffed their way into promising positions only to squander the chance of a comeback although the Veseyans’ defence proved difficult to breach.

With five minutes left and from a succession of penalty awards, Taylor threw a long pass out to replacement winger Matt Wenlock-Evans who ran in for the score on his debut for the first team.

The match ended as it began with another spilled ball by the hosts to leave Veseyans deserved winners on the day.

There was better news for the second team who returned from their league game away to Telford 2nds with a 48-0 victory.

Man of the match Adam Evans scored a first half hat trick of tries with Tyler Gillies adding a try in each half plus further tries from Harry Heath, Kyle Westwood and Tom Dawson. Jack Robinson-Parr landed four conversions to round off a very satisfactory performance.

This Saturday, which is the club’s Patrons’ Day, the 1sts welcome Stourbridge 2nds whilst the 2nds are also at home to face Wednesbury. The 3rds are scheduled to play Handsworth 2nds away.