PLANS to change a house into a home for children in care have been approved.

Lichfield District Council gave the green light to the scheme at Chapel House on Main Road in Taunton.

The five-bedroom property has been earmarked for the new use by Bayleaf Care and will cate for four children aged between five and 17.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal would deliver housing for disadvantaged children which is a type of housing which is in constant demand. “It will provide a safe and stable base for kids rather than forcing them into an institutionalised facility. “The home will be covered by extensive regulations and will be registered and inspected by OFSTED.”

The approval comes after a previous scheme and subsequent appeal was dismissed over issues around plans to change the parking layout.

A report from the council said the latest application had removed all elements relating to the car park.

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.