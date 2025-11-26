A NEW cafe and retail shop is opening in Lichfield.

Pettone will take up a unit at the Three Spires Shopping Centre from mid-December.

As well as serving up speciality coffee, the outlet will also give pet owners the opportunity to purchase a selection of products.

A spokesperson said:

“We are a UK-based independent and family-run brand. We specialise in high-quality pet products, lifestyle goods and community-focused initiatives. “Our new shop introduces a unique concept – a cafe combined with a curated pet retail and Japanese-inspired lifestyle boutique, bringing something fresh to Lichfield.”

For more details visit pettone.co.uk.