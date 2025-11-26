CHASETOWN picked up a point on the road in their midweek clash at Clitheroe.

Jamie Hawkins’ men got off to a dream start when they took the lead after just three minutes with Joe Thompson’s cross being turned home by Ty Webster.

Mitch Clarke fired wide as Chasetown tried to push home their advantage.

But it was Clitheroe who struck next when Cameron Lancaster turned home a floated free kick from close range.

Sam Wilding went close to restoring the lead for the Scholars, but his effort was straight at the home keeper.

Clitheroe almost took the lead early in the second half when Jake Briggs fired against the upright.

The woodwork came to Chasetown’s rescue yet again midway through the second half when the ball cannoned against the crossbar.

The home side continued to press for a winner with a shot cleared off the line and a glancing header finding the post late on as the two sides shared the spoils.