COUNCILLORS have approved more than 200 new homes on land in Fradley.

A decision on the Bloor Homes proposals for a plot to the east of Fradley Lane had been deferred by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee.

But a meeting this week saw members accept responses on a number of issues around flooding, highways and ecology.

It comes despite a representative of local residents telling the committee that “the community has spoken with one clear voice” against the scheme.

They also raised concerns around a lack of healthcare provision for new residents.

Cllr Thomas Marshall, Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre ward, said that while he recognised local concerns, mitigations had been put in place.

He said:

“Flooding is an issue, but if the lead local flood officer has no problems then it is not for me to argue with that. “I have a concern generally that large developments want a dedicated GP surgery, but the Integrated Care Board would rather have the money and invest it elsewhere. “I understand it, but when looked at pragmatically it doesn’t answer the problem. “If you have a development then having fairly local GP services is very important. Expanding something three miles away doesn’t really answer the question about whether primary care is being administered in the best possible way. “The £206,000 recommended amount [from Bloor Homes for healthcare provision] doesn’t seem to buy a great deal in terms of primary care.”

Cllr Derick Cross, independent member for Alrewas and Fradley, said he too had concerns over the healthcare situation, but said the committee’s hands were tied.

“I think it’s appalling that there is only £206,000 – that wouldn’t even get you a surgery car park. “It needs a complete new building, but I believe we can’t do anything about that as the Integrated Care Board have asked for that amount as a consultee so we can’t increase it unfortunately.”