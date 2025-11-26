LICHFIELD’S MP says the Labour budget is “about fairness”.

Dave Robertson’s comments come after Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out her economic plans earlier today (26th November).

The budget saw steps such as prescription and rail fare freezes as well as increases to the minimum wage and the end of the Child Benefit cap.

Other measures include restrictions on cash ISA amounts for the under-65s and the introduction of a new electric car mileage tax.

Mr Robertson said his party had outlined plans which would help local families and businesses.

“This budget is about fairness. The Conservatives ran down our public services. We all saw it in our area – spiralling NHS waiting lists, roads riddled with potholes, local businesses struggling and the cost of living soaring. “Labour is doing things differently – we’re helping families in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages with the cost of living, improving public services, and strengthening our local economy. “And every pound of this budget is paid for. There are no disastrous unfunded plans like we saw under Liz Truss.”

Mr Robertson said scrapping the two child limit on Child Benefit would help around 1,500 people in the local area, while almost 2,700 businesses in Lichfield and East Staffordshire would see rates cut permanently.

The Labour MP said two GP surgeries – St Chads Health Centre and The Westgate Practice – would get funding to improve and modernise services.

He added:

“The Government is paying for its plans with fair tax reforms – asking the very richest to pay a little more to invest in our country and help drive the growth we need. “On average, all but the richest 10% of households will be better off as a result of this budget, helping the poorest in our country as well as the squeezed middle.”

But local business chiefs said the budget had delivered a mixed bag for companies.

The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce’s acting deputy CEO Raj Kandola said:

“Overall, businesses will be breathing a sigh of relief that they weren’t a marked target for tax hikes like last year but a number of measures announced today will simply add to the crippling cost pressures that many face on a daily basis. “Increasing the minimum wage and capping salary sacrifices will simply add to overheads and without meaningful reform to the proposed Employment Rights Bill will do little to encourage businesses to bolster their workforce. “Changes to the business rates system fall well short of meaningful reform. More support for those in the hospitality and retail sector is welcome, but not at the expense of those operating in larger warehouses. “On entering Government, the Chancellor promised to get a grip of the country’s finances and create an entrepreneurial platform for firms to flourish. With taxes set to reach record levels by the end of the decade, coupled with subdued investment and hiring levels, this vision seems a distant reality. “This budget does not go far enough to give business confidence the boost it needs.”