FINAL preparations are underway for a Victorian Christmas Market in Lichfield.

The event will take place at city centre locations from 4th to 7th December.

It will see costumed characters and festive cheer on Market Street, Bore Street, Baker’s Lane, Dam Street, Conduit Street, Breadmarket Street and Minster Pool Walk.

The market will feature stalls offering gifts, decorations and food and drink.

A spokesperson for organiser LSD Promotions said:

“Adding to the atmosphere, over 80 traders will be dressed in authentic Victorian-style attire, while street performers and musicians bring the festive streets to life. “The scent of mulled wine, the glow of twinkling lights, and the sounds of Christmas carols promise a truly immersive seasonal experience. “You can expect to see unique stocking fillers, sweet treats and festive eats, live music and performances, and family-friendly entertainment.”