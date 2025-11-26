A LICHFIELD student has scooped an academic scholarship award.

Emily Bennett, who is in the third year of her law degree at the University of Worcester, received £1,000 at a celebration ceremony.

The 21-year-old said:

“It is a great feeling to be recognised for something I have worked hard on as my degree means a lot to me. It gives me the confidence and motivation to keep going.

“The prize will help me with my studies, my living expenses and my general university costs.

“I plan to save some of it to put towards travelling when I finish my degree, because it has always been a dream of mine to travel before working full time.”