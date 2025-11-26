LICHFIELD Women ground out a valuable win in a far from inspiring clash against Kenilworth at Cooke Fields.

The hosts stay sixth in the table after the result, but they were frustrated after crossing the try line four times in the opening 20 minutes, only to be deemed to have been held up on each occasion.

Eventually, Lichfield did create an overlap for Amy Edmondson to dive over in the corner for a 5-0 half-time lead.

There was a role reversal in the second period, but the home defence worked hard to keep the visitors out.

On a rare attack, Lichfield’s lead was stretched to ten points when Alyssa Thor squeezed in at the corner.

But the advantage was immediately halved when Philippa Rawbone scored from close range.

Lichfield hung on well thereafter without too many scares, but it wasn’t a game for the purists.

The 2nds made the long trek to Buckingham for their match and were beaten 32-15, a result which drops them down to fifth spot.

Lichfield’s points came from three tries – Phoenix Robinson, Abigail Cockton and Emelia Twesigye.

In other action, the girls under 16s lost their National Cup clash at Chester 43-33, while the under 14s drew 15-15 in a county cup tie with Stafford.