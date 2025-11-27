A COUNCILLOR says he is concerned by the push for homes to be fitted with air source heat pumps.

Cllr Thomas Marshall, Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre at Lichfield District Council, made his comments at a planning committee meeting to discuss proposals for more than 200 properties at land in Fradley.

During the meeting he told fellow councillors that he did not agree with the current direction of travel.

“It concerns me a little bit the fact that householders now are being compelled to have an air source heat pump in the property. “It is something which I vehemently disagree with. We are being forced to adopt heating systems which many of us do not agree with.”

It is not the first time Cllr Marshall has spoken out on issues around net zero.

In 2023, he said people were being “led up the garden path” during a debate on electric vehicles.

Cllr Marshall – who lists employment with a fuel oils company on his register of interests – also told a meeting last year that the pursuit of carbon net zero was “ruinous”.