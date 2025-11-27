A COUNCILLOR says removing evening car parking charges could cost Lichfield District Council more than £80,000 a year.

The local authority this week opted to reverse a 2024 decision to introduce fees at city centre car parks it manages after 6.30pm.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said the move would give “a welcome boost” to local businesses and visitors.

But Cllr Steve Norman, chair of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee, said the decision would have a financial impact.

“The cabinet member’s decision – it has not been discussed at council or at cabinet – means that the likely income that will be lost for the rest of this financial year will be about £35,000. “In 2024-25, evening parking charges generated £81,913 of income, so the scrutiny committee will need look at the consequence for the council’s budget at its next meeting in January. “We will also have some idea of the effect of the decision on the city by then which will be useful.”

Cllr Norman also urged drivers to ensure they were using car parks covered by free parking rather than privately-operated ones.

He said:

“Gresley Row and Backester Lane car parks are not operated by Lichfield District Council, but by Three Spires Shopping Centre so I fear some drivers may get caught, as some did when the district council ceased to be the operator for the Gresley Row car park.”