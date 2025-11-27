CHILDREN at a Lichfield school are being given a helping hand to stay safe thanks to a local opticians.

Specsavers, on Market Street, has donated hi-vis vests to St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School.

The items will help ensure pupils are visible during school trips and activities during the darker winter months.

Praful Patel, Specsavers store director, said:

“We’re delighted to support our local community with this initiative. Road safety is so important, especially at this time of year when there are less daylight hours and visibility can be poor. “By providing hi-vis vests, we hope to give parents and teachers peace of mind that children are easier to spot when out and about. “Our team is passionate about making a positive difference locally – and this is a simple but effective way to help keep young people safe. “We’d like to thank St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School for welcoming us and our team is looking forward to continuing our support of our community.”