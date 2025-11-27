AN event in Burntwood has invited local businesses and organisations to learn more about a campaign to end violence against women and girls.

It was held in partnership with Burntwood Town Council and Pathway Project to mark White Ribbon Day.

The event was part of a global day of recognition. It saw Cllr Kathy Coe MBE share the experiences that led her to found the Pathway Project charity.

Cllr Darren Ennis also highlighted the importance of men using their voices to speak up against sexism, stereotypes and harmful behaviours.

Cllr Sue Woodward, vice chair of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It was really good to see so many people at the event, representing numerous local organisations and supporting Pathway. “The town council is proud to be a White Ribbon Supporter Organisation, and to support the local and national campaigns tackling violence against women and girls.”

Sam Booth, CEO of Pathway Project said:

“White Ribbon Day isn’t just about awareness, it’s about action. It was powerful to see local organisations step forward with such commitment but also commit to signing the Pathway Project Domestic Abuse Charter. “When communities stand up together, we send a clear message – violence against women and girls has no place here.”