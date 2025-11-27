A CAFE and farm shop in Burntwood has been granted planning permission for an extension.

The Bradshaw’s proposal at Ironstone Road will see a single storey extension created to provide additional cafe seating.

A planning statement said:

“The applicant’s farming activities focus on the breeding of livestock and the butchery of meat for sale to the public and for wholesale. “The existing farm shop and cafe on the site is very popular, with regular repeat custom. The cafe only has limited seating at present, and the proposed extension will allow for additional covers to be provided thereby enhancing the visitor experience and helping to sustainably grow the existing business.”

