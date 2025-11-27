A LOCAL structural engineering firm is celebration a double awards success.

AMP Structures landed the prizes at the annual Institution of Stuctural Engineers ceremony.

They received a refurbishment honour for the Great Hampton Street Works project in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter which saw a former button factory converted into 29 apartments.

The awards also saw the firm take home the Small Practice award.

Henry Appleby, partner at AMP, said:

“Its got to be the proudest day of my career. To win two awards in a room full of much larger consultancies is incredible. “All credit goes to my team of amazing engineers who have provided hard graft and intellect and are to thank for all our achievements.”