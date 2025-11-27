A LOCAL business has been confirmed as the headline sponsor of the Beacon Awards.

Bottled water firm Roxane UK was confirmed as a key supporter of the event ahead of the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum this evening (27th November).

Around 250 guests will attend the event which will see awards handed out in 12 categories.

Michael Moore, plant manager at Roxane UK, said:

“We’re proud to be this year’s headline sponsor for the Beacon Awards, which shine a light on the inspiring people and organisations who make Lichfield district such a fantastic place to live and work.

“Supporting this celebration of local achievement reflects our commitment to the community and our shared values of innovation, collaboration and pride.”

The Beacon Awards is run by Lichfield District Council and aims to celebrate businesses, community groups, charities and individuals.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse said:

“The growth of the Beacon Awards this year shows just how proud our district is of its people. “We are thrilled to welcome Roxane UK as our headline sponsor, not only a major local employer but a company that shares our ambition to champion excellence and strengthen our communities.”