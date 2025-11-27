A LICHFIELD education leader is celebrating after landing an award.

Michelle Dowse, CEO and principal of Heart of Worcestershire College, was named winner of the Leadership Excellence Award for Individuals at the 2025 Leadership Awards.

The accolade honours her work to drive forward the college through “fostering a culture where staff and students thrive”.

Michelle said:

“I am truly honoured to receive the award. The recognition reflects not only my journey, but the incredible dedication and teamwork of everyone at Heart of Worcestershire College. “Leading with honesty, purpose and authenticity is at the core of my approach, and I’m proud to see this reflected across our community. “This is a celebration of what we can achieve when leading with passion and a vision to inspire positive change.”

David Ash, chair of governors at the college, said:

“Michelle’s leadership has been transformative. Her vision, integrity and commitment to students, staff, partners and the wider community continues to elevate the college and inspire those around her. “The award is so well deserved and showcases the contribution to the wider education sector.”