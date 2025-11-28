Malford Harris presenting the cheque to Carol Trigg
Malford Harris presenting the cheque to Carol Trigg

A LOCAL organisation has raised £500 for charity.

Lichfield Beacon Probus Club’s chairman Malford Harris chose Guide Dogs for the Blind as his charity for the year.

He said:

“I’ve always admired their work in transforming the lives of people who experience sight loss, so they were an obvious choice – and we’ve raised the highest ever annual sum for this club.”  

The cheque was presented to Carol Trigg, who was accompanied by her guide dog, Norma.

Carol said:

“I’m delighted to receive this donation and share with the journey I’ve had with Norma and my previous dog, Flora.”

