A DEVELOPER is hosting a Christmas event in Lichfield to support a charity.

Barratt Redrow Midlands will welcome visitors for the festive treat at Curborough Lakes from 11am to 3pm on 6th December.

The event at the Watery Lane development will support the Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

As well as a visit from Santa, there will also be a festive market featuring stalls from local businesses Thyme Kitchen, Little Bath and Body Barn, Elements Glass, Luvfelt, The Pottery Cave and Phoenix Interiors.

A free festive lunch will be served up at midday, while a face painter will help keep little ones entertained before the development’s Christmas lights switch-on takes place at 3pm.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“Christmas is set to be in full swing at Curborough Lakes and we are thrilled to welcome the Lichfield community to the development for a jolly day of family-friendly fun. “From indulging in a delicious festive lunch to a chance to meet Santa, this promises to be a truly memorable event for the whole family. “We invite people to join us, soak up the festive atmosphere and enjoy celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.”